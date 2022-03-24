Waqar Younis Impresses Fans With His Singing Talent [Video]

Pakistanis observed Pakistan Day on 23 March with national spirit and great fervor. The national cricket team celebrated the day at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Former Pakistan captain, Waqar Younis who was recently inducted into PCB Hall of Fame, also celebrated the historic day with his fellow commentators with the famous national song.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on Twitter, in which Younis could be seen along with Zainab Abbas, Sikandar Bakht, and Simon Katich singing ‘Ye Watan Tumhara Hai’.

In the video, Zainab Abbas said, “Younis has got a great singing voice as he just sang the national anthem while they all were dressed in green and waving national flags at Gaddafi Stadium in the morning”.

At this, the former cricketer sang one line from the famous song and it was enough to demonstrate his singing talent.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced to dedicate 3rd day of the ongoing third Test to Pakistan Day while the day was began with the national anthem of Pakistan. PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, also distributed flags among the spectators.