Twitter Finally Lets You Search DMs for Specific Things

On Wednesday, Twitter announced a new update for its DM search feature. The new update will finally let users search for specific chats that contain a certain keyword the user is looking for. Before this users could only search for people’s names or the names of group chats from the DM search option on the platform. But now, if you wish to search for a conversation you had with a friend containing a specific keyword you can just type it into the search bar, and voila! You’ll find it there.

Of course, searching for person or conversation names still works, and you can even decide whether you want to see results for people, groups, or messages. The new update is even more useful if the keyword you’re trying to search for happens to be someone’s name.

We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs… Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022

This change has been long due, ever since the platform introduced the DM search feature to Android back in May 2021. Although, the company seems to have missed that deadline by a slight margin, at least the latest feature is available on every platform, unlike the original search which was only available on iOS for almost two years before Twitter added it to Android.