You Can Now Optimize Your Job Search Via LinkedIn Newsletters

LinkedIn has recently introduced a new Newsletter feature to help job seekers build communities and assist them in their job search.

Previously, the platform had introduced Articles for Pages to make it easier for its users to publish long-form free content, with an aim to fuel meaningful conversations and drive greater engagement. Now, the platform is building on its idea with newsletters.

With LinkedIn’s newsletters, all of your page followers receive an automatic, one-time notification every time you create and share a new newsletter. In addition to this, you also get the option to share your content outside of the company’s platform to reach a wider and more diverse user base.

Once your newsletter is up, you can also create a community of opt-in subscribers that receive on-platform and email notifications whenever new content gets published. The selling point of this feature is that it’s free, meaning you don’t have to subscribe to LinkedIn premium in order to build a community, just explore the platform and start sharing your newsletters starting today.

Other than newsletters, the platform has also revamped its Campaign Manager experience to help its users manage their advertising campaigns. The company’s updated Campaign Manager now mirrors a typical campaign lifecycle: Plan, Advertise, Test, Analyze, which lets users spend less time managing and more time executing and planning successful campaigns on LinkedIn. It also offers quick access to account settings and asset management, as well as the ability to switch between multiple accounts.