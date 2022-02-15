Microsoft Brings LinkedIn Profile Integration to Teams

After WhatsApp, Twitter, and Gmail brought in some upgrades for their users this year, Microsoft is jumping on the bandwagon of introducing some much-needed updates to the Teams platform. Microsoft will be integrating LinkedIn profiles to Teams chat.

This will allow the users to view their colleagues’ LinkedIn profiles in one-on-one chats. According to the company, the update is expected to roll out somewhere in March and will be available to the users of Microsoft Teams desktop as well as web versions across the globe.

Although users can access LinkedIn profiles in teams without having to connect their LinkedIn and Microsoft accounts, in case they wish to, below are the steps to do so:

Open Microsoft Teams and go to any one-on-one chat.

Click on the LinkedIn tab.

Select sign-in to connect your LinkedIn account.

Now, the user needs to share their LinkedIn account data with Microsoft teams.

As a final step, simply connect your LinkedIn account to Microsoft apps.

While connecting your Microsoft with LinkedIn is optional, the company does recommend it for an enhanced LinkedIn experience.

To use Linkedin in Microsoft Teams:

Open Microsoft Teams on your device and go to any chat.

Click the Linkedin tab to see the individual’s work experience, skills, endorsements, and more.

Through this feature, users can get to know more about their co-workers through the course of their onboarding or while working on a special project.