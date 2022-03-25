David Warner Pulls Off Generator Celebration on Hasan Ali’s Wicket [Video]

Pat Cummins-led Australia crushed Pakistan by a margin of 115 runs in the third and final Test match of Benaud–Qadir Trophy at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Nathan Lyon jolted Pakistan’s top-order batters on the final day of the match as he ended with a five wicket-haul.

Nathan Lyon, who took 5 for 83, also removed Hasan Ali as David Warner brought out the fast-bowler style generator celebration.

The video of the celebration is now being widely shared on social media.

ڈیوڈ وارنر نے اچھا نہیں کیا حسن علی کے ساتھ۔۔

منہ پر نقل اتار دی۔۔

pic.twitter.com/zrtcEflKWL — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) March 25, 2022

Australian skipper, Pat Cummins took a brave decision of declaring innings in the third session of day 4. While chasing a total of 351 runs, Pakistan’s opening pair fought well against top-class bowlers in the last session of day 4.

Australia’s bowling attack got breakthrough early on the fifth day which brought Pakistan under pressure. Babar Azam also showed some resistance in the middle but he also lost his wicket to Nathan Lyon.