Dell XPS 15 and 17 Get New Intel 12th-Gen Chips and Faster 64GB RAM

Dell has announced its latest XPS 15 and XPS 17 Windows laptops featuring Intel’s Alder Lake-H 12-gen processors. The laptops were made available for purchase yesterday and come bearing three new CPU options; Core i5-12500H, Core i7-12700H and Core i9-12900HK.

Design & Display

In terms of the display, both the XPS 15 and the XPS 17 come with a 3840 x 2400px IPS touchscreen option as well as a 1920 x 1200px non-touch version. While the XPS 15 can be configured with an OLED display of 3456 x 2160px resolution, the XPS 17 cannot. Although, given that Dell makes some of the best displays around with its XPS units, you’re not really missing out on much.

Both the laptops are available in black and white color options.

Storage & Hardware

These new laptops also come with up to 64GB DDR5-4800 RAM while storage is still of the PCIe4 x4 SSD variety and supports up to 4TB.

Additionally, both the models will offer options with Intel’s integrated graphics as well as a GeForce RTX 3060. While the XPS 15 tops out at a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, the XPS 17 can go up to a GeForce RTX 3060.

With these new laptops, the company has also shifted its focus on delivering an impressive media consumption experience to the users. Both the laptops come with Waves MaxxAudio that adds up to Dell Cinema, which is all about binging your favorite movies and TV shows.

Battery & Availability

The XPS 15 9520 comes with two battery options, one is the non-touch model with the 56WHr battery, while the touch model houses a larger 86WHr battery. For the Dell XPS 17 9720, both the non-touch as well as the touch models come with a 97WHr battery.

In terms of pricing, the newly introduced Dell XPS 15 starts at $1,449 for the Core i5 CPU with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Whereas, the XPS 17 is priced at $1,849 for the same configuration. The company further shared that the XPS 17 configuration with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 won’t start shipping until April.