LG Unveils Gram 16 and 17 With 70% Faster Speeds and Huge Batteries

LG revealed its Gram laptops with 11th generation Intel processors last year. The company has now revealed the upgraded version of the laptops featuring 12th generation Intel processors along with optional dedicated Nvidia RTX 2050 graphics.

The laptop comes in two different versions with 16” and 17” display screens, respectively.

Design & Display

The LG Gram twins feature 16:10 IPS LCD displays with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, covering 99% of DCI-P3 color space, along with an anti-glare coating for use in direct sunlight.

The 16” laptop weighs only 1,285 g with the eGPU, while the other one is only 1,435 g, despite the large 90Wh battery.

An interesting aspect of the laptops is the integration of the webcam with AI technology, which allows users to make use of a second display such as an LG Gram+View portable monitor. The user can move the mouse cursor from one screen to the other using only their eye movements. Another feature keeps an eye out for people peeping on the screen standing behind the user and automatically dims the display.

Hardware

The 16” model comes with an Intel Core i5-1240P. While the 17” model comes with either an Intel Core i5 (i5-1240P) or an i7 (i7-1260P). Some models pack an Intel Iris Xe iGPU while the high-end ones offer an Nvidia RTX 2050.

Both devices come equipped with PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs, claimed to be 22% faster than PCIe Gen3 SSDs. The laptops will have a starting capacity of 256GB, expandable via an additional slot. Moreover, the laptops come with RAM capacities of 8GB and go up to 32GB. However, the LPDDR5 RAM is soldered on the motherboard and cannot be upgraded.

The company claims that the latest generation Gram laptops are 70% faster than their predecessors overall.

Ports and Battery Life

Additionally, the laptops have two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with Thunderbolt 4 and USB Power Delivery. A full-size HDMI, a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as a microSD card reader are also included. Moreover, the laptop also features Wi-Fi 6E (using an Intel AX211 2×2 card) and Bluetooth 5.1.

Finally, for battery life, LG Gram 16 and 17 will feature 80Wh batteries for models without the Nvidia GPU, while those with the dedicated RTX 2050 will have a full fat 90Wh unit.

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders for the laptops will start from 11th till the 21st April in South Korea and will retail for the following prices:

LG Gram 16 (i5 / 16GB / 256GB) – $1,885

LG Gram 17 (i6 / 16GB / 256GB) -$1,970

Users who pre-order the laptops will also receive Gram+View portable monitor, a Gram mouse, along with other goodies included in the 2022 Gram Office Value Pack.

The international availability of the laptops is yet to be confirmed.