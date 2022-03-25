Sony Xperia Phones Named the Official Devices for PUBG Mobile Tournaments

Sony Xperia has been announced as the official smartphone partner for this year’s PUBG Mobile Global Tournaments. The smartphone company will provide its flagship devices to international professional players.

The tournament will take place in multiple regions, allowing more users to take part in the competition. PUBG is expected to host two different events:

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022

A mid-year tournament (Details of which will be announced later)

Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, James Yang elaborated:

The player experience is always a top priority for PUBG MOBILE Esports so it felt natural and confident to enter a partnership with Sony’s Xperia™. We look forward to seeing our players showcasing an even stronger performance with their Xperia flagship series at our global tournaments this year.

Many may not consider the Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III as gaming phones, however, the company tried its best to include all the important features, with engineers taking into account advice from professional e-gamers.

The smartphone displays were calibrated and fine-tuned by recording the finger movement of players and replicating them using a robot, helping engineers achieve a refresh rate of 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Additional features such as the ‘L-γ raiser,’ brighten up shadows, allow players to find enemies in the dark. Other game tweaks by the company will soon be revealed once the tournament starts.