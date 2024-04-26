World Record as Women Cricketer Registers Impossible Bowling Figures

Indonesian women’s cricketer Rohmalia achieved a remarkable feat by claiming seven wickets without conceding a single run in the penultimate T20I of the six-match series against Mongolia.

Mongolia were dismissed for just 24 runs in their second-inning pursuit of a 152-run target. Rohmalia completely dominated the proceedings as she sent seven batters back to the pavilion on ducks in 3.2 overs.

Rohmalia’s exceptional bowling performance unfolded during the match between Indonesia and Mongolia, where Indonesia batted first and set a formidable total of 151-5 courtesy of opener Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini’s 61 runs inning.

Rohmalia surpassed the previous record held by Netherlands seamer Frederique Overdijk, who had taken 7 for 3 against France in a T20I World Cup Qualifier.

This incredible achievement not only highlights teenager’s raw talent but also underscores the growing prowess of Indonesian women’s cricket on the international stage.

The off-spinner’s impeccable accuracy and ability to consistently hit the stumps left the opposition stunned and propelled Indonesia to a resounding victory.

Her historic debut will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most extraordinary performances in women’s T20 cricket.

Following Frederique Overdijk and Argentina’s Alison Stocks, the sensational teenage off-spinner from Indonesia becomes the third bowler in the history of women’s T20Is to have taken seven wickets in a match.