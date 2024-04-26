PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Drop-in Pitches Arrive in US From Australia for T20 World Cup 2024

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 26, 2024 | 4:37 pm

The arrival of drop-in cricket pitches in the United States for the T20I World Cup in June has stirred excitement among cricket enthusiasts across the globe. An array of drop-in pitches, specially crafted for the tournament, have been shipped from Adelaide, Australia, to the shores of Florida for the mega-event.

These pitches will be installed in the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York and Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The two newly built venues will host all the matches of the T20I World Cup.

The concept of drop-in pitches was relatively novel in American cricket, where the sport was still gaining traction. These pitches, renowned for their impeccable bounce and pace, promised to elevate the game’s standard during the T20I World Cup in June.

Each pitch is, meticulously constructed and maintained for optimal performance, symbolizing a step forward in the development of cricket infrastructure in the USA.

Coaches and players eagerly awaited the chance to test these innovative surfaces, hoping they would enhance their gameplay and provide an authentic experience akin to international standards.

For many, this was more than just the arrival of sports equipment, it represented a symbol of progression and ambition for cricket in the United States.

Pakistan will face off against their biggest arch rivals India at Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9 whereas the Green Shirts will play Canada at the same venue on June 11.

The Men in Green will kickstart their campaign of the T20I World Cup on June 6 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on June 6.

