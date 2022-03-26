Australia’s Another Superstar Ruled Out of ODI Series Against Pakistan

In a big blow to Australia, middle-order batter, Steve Smith will not be available for the upcoming white-ball leg of the series due to discomfort in his previously troubled left elbow.

The likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, and Glenn Maxwell will also be absent from Australia’s squad but the selectors believe they have enough firepower in all departments despite big names missing. However, they have added the leg-spinner, Mitchell Swepson to the squad.

Steve Smith, who remains an integral part of white-ball cricket in Australia camp, said that it is very unfortunate to miss the historic matches against Pakistan but the medical staff has advised him to rest.

“It’s disappointing to miss these matches against Pakistan but after chatting with the medical staff I can see the need to take a break at this time. I do not regard this as a major issue but by staying on top of things now, we can ensure that it doesn’t become something more significant further down the line,” Smith said.

Chairman of selectors, George Bailey, said Australia has to play a lot of cricket in and out of the country including two mega-events, one at home and the other in Asia and they cannot take a risk with Smith.

“With the significant amount of cricket to come over the next 18 months, and the fact he has had an issue with the same elbow previously, it is appropriate for Steve to return home at the end of the Test series in Pakistan,” Bailey said.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, pacer Kane Richardson was also ruled out of the limited-overs series after suffering a hamstring injury while the board had announced uncapped left-arm pacer, Ben Dwarshuis, as his replacement for the upcoming tour.