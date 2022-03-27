Updated World Test Championship Points Table After 3rd WI-Eng Test

West Indies defeated England by 10 wickets on Day 4 of the third Test while chasing an easy target of 28 runs in the fourth innings to seal the series 1-0.

In the final Test of the away series, England suffered a major blow in the first innings as they lost 9 wickets for only 114 runs as West Indies bowlers dominated the batters. However, Jack Leach and Saqib Mehmood, batting at number 1o and 11 respectively, stitched a 90 runs partnership for the tenth wicket helping England reach a decent total of 204.

In reply, West Indies scored 297 owing to an unbeaten hundred by Joshua Da Silva. England could not recover in their second innings as a five-wicket haul by Kyle Mayers brought the English batters to their knees. Even worse than the first collapse, England managed only 120 runs, setting an easy target of 28.

On Day 4, West Indies easily got the target of 28 runs for no loss to clinch the series. There are slight changes on the points table as West Indies has leapfrogged Bangladesh while England remains at the bottom.

Here’s the updated World Test Championship points table as of 27 March 2022: