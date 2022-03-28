Australia Announces Replacement for Pakistan Series After Major Injury Concerns

Left-handed opening batter, Matt Renshaw has been awarded a maiden call-up to Australia’s ODI squad after several players have been ruled out of action from the ODI series against Pakistan.

Australia’s experienced all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, and wicket-keeper batter, Josh Inglis have been ruled out of the ODI series due to various issues. Marsh suffered a hip injury during the practice session prior to the start of the ODI series while Inglis has been ruled out of action after returning a positive COVID-19 result.

Inglis will have to spend at least five days in isolation before he will be allowed to join the squad provided he returns a negative result. Marsh, on the other hand, is suspected to be ruled out of action for the next few weeks.

Earlier, Australia’s experienced middle-order batter, Steve Smith, and pace bowler, Kane Richardson, were also ruled out of the series after suffering injuries.

Renshaw has been called up to the squad as Australia has only 14 fit players available in the squad. Renshaw will be allowed to join the Australian squad after undergoing his mandatory quarantine of three days upon his arrival in the country.

The 26-year old has been in fine form in Australia’s domestic cricket having scored two half-centuries in the previous three domestic matches. Renshaw last represented Australia in 2018 in the Test format. He has played 11 Tests for the Baggy Greens and scored 636 runs at an average of 33.47. He has not represented Australia in white-ball cricket.

The three-match ODI series is set to commence on 29 March at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The second ODI will be held on 31 March and the third and final ODI on 2 April at the same venue.