Injury Woes Haunt Australia as Another Superstar Ruled Out of Pakistan Series

Star Australian all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming limited-overs series against Pakistan after he suffered a hip injury during the practice sessions. Marsh is expected to be replaced in the starting eleven by young all-rounder, Cameron Green.

Marsh was expected to be an integral part of the in-experienced Australian unit and his absence will cause yet another headache for the side. Earlier, experienced batter, Steve Smith was ruled out of the white-ball tour after suffering an elbow injury during the three-match Test series between the two sides. Kane Richardson was also ruled out of the series after suffering a hamstring injury.

The 30-year old was in a terrific run of form and was a crucial part of Australia’s T20 World Cup unit. He was awarded the player of the match in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup for his match-winning knock.

Marsh was a big name in the Australian team as they are already missing some huge names in their squad. The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, and David Warner were not considered for selection for the limited-overs series while Glenn Maxwell pulled out of the tour due to his wedding.

The three-match ODI series between the two sides is set to commence on 29 March at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Both sides will be looking to register victories in the three matches and move up in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table.