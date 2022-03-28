Cricket Fans Bring Australian Flag to PTI Jalsa [Video]

The Australian national flag was spotted in the ‘historic’ power show of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the no-confidence motion at the Parade Ground in the federal capital of Islamabad

The supporters of Prime Minister Imran gathered in the capital city on Sunday to register their protest against opposition parties over a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan under the name of “Amr-bel-Maroof”.

In a video viral on social media, some of the PTI supporters could be seen bringing and waving the Australian national flag.

Australian flag in Imran khan’s jalsa 😍 They came straight from Qaddafi stadium Lahore to Islamabad for the real match 😎♥️#BehindYouSkipper #امربالمعروف pic.twitter.com/AO952M5Ef7 — Imran Khan (@notA_PM_) March 27, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the Australian national team is currently in Pakistan after a gap of 24 years. The Pat Cummins-led Test side claimed the Test series against the hosts 1-0 while they will be playing three ODIs and one T20 international from March 29 to April 5.

Cricket fans in Pakistan have extended unmatched hospitality to visiting team during the three matches played in Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore.