Video of Obscene LGBT Party at IBA Karachi Goes Viral

The Disciplinary Committee (DC) of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has started an investigation into what appears to be an on-campus party organized by LGBT activists.

The videos of the party made rounds on different social media platforms recently, drawing the ire of the students, alumni, faculty, and administration of IBA Karachi as well as members of civil society.

For weeks, a few dozen students who openly identify themselves as LGBT activists reportedly promoted the party right under the nose of the management. The actual party was held at the main block despite the presence of IBA’s campus security.

Students donning objectionable dresses can be seen dancing and taking drugs in the videos. They can also be seen chanting slogans to promote LGBT ideology.

Following the incident, students and alumni alike condemned the party and sent a number of emails to IBA’s management, calling for an investigation into the matter at the earliest.

One email stated that the party is in violation of society’s cultural and religious values and the country’s laws. Even international universities prohibit the use of drugs on campus.

Another email mentioned that obscenity in IBA Karachi should be condemned at every level. IBA is an educational institution and students must refrain from promoting sexually deviant behavior.