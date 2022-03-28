Record-Breaking Pakistani Scientist Calls for Increasing Use of Solar Energy

World record holder Pakistani solar scientist, Yasir Siddique has called for increasing the usage of solar technology in the country to lead the country to a more sustainable future.

Yasir Siddique, who hails from Faisalabad and is currently based in South Korea, last month created solution-processed cells called Copper Indium Sulfo Selenide (CISSe), setting two world records of solar cell efficiency.

The revolutionary solar cell technology aims to support governments and organizations all over the world to enable them to efficiently implement clean energy programs to counter climate change.

Speaking with an international media outlet recently, Yasir said that under his mentorship, researchers from the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) and Daejeon University of Science and Technology (DUST) are constantly working to bring improvement in the efficiency of CISSe.

The efficiency of a traditional silicon solar cell varies between 15-20% while the solar cell with concentrated mirrors has an efficiency of around 40%. However, Yasir has developed a tandem solar cell, which is by far the most efficient solar cell yet.

Yasir added that the earth receives about 173,000 terawatts of solar energy every day, which is 10 times more than the total energy consumed daily across the world.

Pakistan has immense solar energy potential as it receives sunshine for more than 300 days a year. It is regarded as the third-most suitable country for the production of solar energy. However, Pakistan still ranks at 44th place among the countries with the highest dependency on solar energy.

He recalled that Pakistan’s solar energy sector recorded a 50% growth in the previous fiscal year after the government slashed import duty on solar panels and inverters. Last year, solar panels worth Rs. 120 billion and capable of generating 2380 MW of electricity were imported.

However, earlier this year, the government presented a mini-budget and imposed an additional 20% tax on the solar energy sector. The decision has dealt a severe blow to the development of the solar energy sector in the country.

Yasir said that the need to shift to solar energy is at its all-time high. In order to achieve the dream of a carbon-neutral world by 2050, Pakistan must also play its part and should increase the use of solar energy.