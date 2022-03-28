Babar Azam on Course to Break Multiple Records in ODI Series

Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam has already broken some major ODI batting records in his career so far. The flamboyant batter is on course to register two more batting records as the Men in Green gear up to face Australia in a three-match ODI series at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The number one ODI batter in the world can become the fastest player in the world to score 15 ODI centuries if he scores a ton in his next 4 innings. Currently, the record is held by legendary South African batter, Hashim Amla, who had taken 86 innings to achieve the feat. Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, is second on the list as he achieved the feat in 106 innings.

Babar has already registered the record for fastest to 14 ODI centuries, having achieved the feat in 81 innings.

Furthermore, Babar needs 15 more runs in his next 6 ODI innings to become the second-fastest batter in the world to cross the 4,000 runs mark. So far, Babar has scored 3,985 runs at an average of 56.92 and a strike rate of 89.57 in 81 innings.

This record too is currently held by Hashim Amla who had taken just 81 innings. Amla is followed by legendary West Indian batter, Sir Vivian Richards, who had taken 88 innings to 4,000 ODI runs.

Here are the five quickest batters to cross 4,000 runs in ODIs: