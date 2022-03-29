Arab Sheikh Reveals World’s Largest Hummer SUV

The famous Arab car enthusiast Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al-Nahyan has revealed the world’s largest Hummer H1 SUV. Sheikh also has a Guinness world record for owning the largest collection of 4×4 off-road vehicles in the world at 718 models.

His latest creation — dubbed the Hummer H1 X3 — is 3 times the size of a normal H1 and 27 times its volume. The off-roader is 21.6 feet (ft) tall, 20 ft wide, and 46 ft long. It also serves as a recreational vehicle with two floors, stairs, a bathroom, and a guestroom with a 360º view.

The H1 X3’s platform is that of a U.S. Army LARC-LX steel-hulled amphibious cargo vehicle. Its power comes from four diesel engines which allow for a top speed of 32 kmh.

Since the SUV has no real purpose other than being a novelty, Shiekh Al-Nahyan will place it in his Sharjah Off-Road History Museum in the UAE where it will join the rest of his prized possessions.

Other Similar Projects

Hummer H1 X3 isn’t the first ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’ whose creation Al-Nahyan has commissioned. He has a collection of monster cars that includes:

Dhabiyan

A hybrid truck conceived from a Jeep Wrangler and a large military vehicle:

Twin-Jeep Wrangler

World’s largest Willys Jeep

Giant Dodge Power Wagon

Jeep Wrangler Spider

Horizontally Stretched Suzuki Mehran

Sheikh Al-Nahyan has more cars that defy belief due to their strange and mutated designs. His love for SUVs makes him one of the most famous and influential figures among the global car enthusiast community.