Top 10 Used Cars in Pakistan that People Love to Modify

Car enthusiasm in Pakistan is quite limited. Most people look at cars as mere tools that serve their basic transportation needs. That is why most automakers only sell the most rudimentary cars in Pakistan.

The cars that are exciting out of the box, such as a Honda Civic RS, are often too expensive. With an industry devoid of cheap, factory-built cars that offer a fun factor, enthusiasts have to get creative and make standard cars fun.

Some cars are quite popular among enthusiasts for being easy to modify. This article will list the top ten used cars that Pakistanis love to modify:

Note: This is not a guide on how to modify a car. It is only a list of modified cars that you will spot most often in Pakistan as per various forums and automotive communities.

Suzuki Mehran

Suzuki Mehran has become a legend in Pakistan, mainly because of its long years of service. It is also the first car of many young adults in our country, several of whom are enthusiasts.

A Mehran can be seen with all sorts of crazy modifications, from Lamborghini-style scissor-doors to a slammed suspension, with a custom exhaust being a mandatory add-on. However, most of the mods on a Mehran are just cosmetic, as the little hatchback doesn’t take kindly to performance upgrades.

Regardless, Suzuki Mehran is still popular among many car lovers, because it serves as a cheap canvas for the enthusiasts to project their creativity.

Volkswagen Beetle (Type-1)

The VW Beetle — better known as ‘Foxy’ among Pakistanis — is among the most beloved cars in Pakistan, but among a completely different category of enthusiasts. There are exclusive fraternities across Pakistan for Type-1 VW Beetle owners. The fraternities are tight-knit groups that look after each member.

Most of the VW Beetle owners— be that due to peer pressure or personal preference — like to keep their vehicles as original as possible. They go to extreme lengths to source OEM parts from Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, and a few other countries to keep their vehicles in tip-top shape.

There are a few cosmetically altered Type-1 VW Beetles in Pakistan as well. Some owners make their cars into convertibles, while others opt for a ‘hot-rod’ look. However, most owners believe that modifications take away the charm and charisma of the Beetles.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Since its creation, Toyota Land Cruiser has been regarded as a paragon of toughness. Its legendary reliability and off-road capability make it another favorite among car enthusiasts.

There are many modified Land Cruisers across Pakistan. Most people like to work on models between the J40 and J100 series for their toughness and simplicity. The J70 Land Cruiser — better known in Pakistan as the RKR Land Cruiser — is the most common, as several of them get auctioned every year.

Due to their solid build quality, people make heavy modifications to these vehicles, from powertrain swaps to tire and suspension upgrades. Despite these modifications, these old off-roaders do not seem to lose much resale value, which is a positive attribute.

Daihatsu Charade (3rd Generation)

In the early 2010s, the third generation Daihatsu Charade became every car modifier’s favorite toy. Its low-slung and wide stance made the 3rd-gen Charade look athletic, but its capability to fit larger powertrains is what truly made it popular.

The lightweight hatchback was surprisingly compliant with high-performance engines. Forum discussions suggest that the most desirable engine swaps for Charade are:

Honda’s D16W9 1.6-liter naturally aspirated (NA) 4-cylinder engine with 132 horsepower (hp) and 154 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

Toyota’s 1ZZ-FE 1.8-liter NA 4-cylinder engine that makes 132 hp and 171 Nm of torque.

Toyota’s 4A-GE 1.6-liter NA 4-cylinder engine rated at 128 hp and 149 Nm of torque.

The aforementioned engines are easily available, reliable, and easy to maintain, which is why they are a Charade owner’s prime choice for a powertrain swap. Regardless, Charade is arguably the best choice for those who wish to modify their cars for driving fun.

Nissan Sunny

Throughout its time in Pakistan, Nissan Sunny has remained an underrated vehicle. However, since the rise in new car prices, people have started taking an interest in it.

The 3rd Gen Sunny — formerly known as Datsun B210 — has a classic design and styling that resembles that of an old sports car. It makes for a great ‘restomod’ (restoration + modification) project and there are several great examples of it in Pakistan.

Other models such as the 5th and 6th gen Sunny are also quite popular among car lovers. Their powertrains are relatively reliable and powerful, hence, requiring little to no modification. In terms of looks, both vehicles have period-correct designs that can be used to exhibit several different styles.

Mitsubishi Lancer

Mitsubishi Lancer suffers from the same issue as the Nissan Sunny. Although, there are a few particular models that the car community has begun looking into.

The 4th to 6th gen Mitsubishi Lancers are understated and good-looking vehicles that resemble their rally-inspired alter-egos — the Lancer Evolution. Hardcore motorsports enthusiasts particularly love the 4th generation as it can easily be converted into the Lancer Evo 6.

However, the conversion can only be cosmetic, as mechanically, the Lancer EVO 6 has significant powertrain, suspension, and chassis upgrades. Still, the Lancer’s 1.6-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine is sufficiently powerful for Pakistani roads.

Honda Accord

Depreciation has brought down the prices of Honda Accords significantly, placing them on the collective radar of car modifiers. The 7th Generation Accord — better known as the CL9 Accord — is among the favorites.

It has razor-sharp looks, strong performance, is comfortable, and is fairly reliable. Moreover, it is a strong value for money for the price of a brand new Suzuki Swift, apart from concerns such as bad fuel economy and expensive OEM parts.

Due to their sporty silhouettes and imposing statures, 3rd gen, 4th gen, and 6th gen Honda Accord models are among the most desirable vehicles for customization.

Honda Civic

This is where we enter the performance modification territory of Pakistan. Honda Civic, even in its latest form, is among the most beloved cars among enthusiasts.

Like for classic cars, there are dedicated groups of heavily modified Honda Civic owners. The modern Civics only undergo cosmetic changes, but the 4th, 5th, and 6th gen Civic owners do various experiments on their vehicles to extract the most power from their cars.

Civic owners are very enthusiastic people who enjoy spirited driving and are an important part of the Pakistan car enthusiast’s community.

Toyota Mark II

If a gearhead learns that there is a used, straight-six-powered, rear-wheel-drive, executive sedan in the market for the price of a new Honda City, their ears will definitely perk up.

Although we did not have the fabled 1JZ-GTE turbocharged engine in Pakistan (that we know of), the 9th gen Mark II in any form is still a big, luxurious, 6-cylinder powerhouse that can offer thrill and comfort at the same time.

The Mark II was never officially offered in Pakistan but was imported by several people back in the early 2000s. Some versions feature had a mighty 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline 6-cylinder 1JZ-GE petrol engine that makes 200 horsepower and 251 Nm torque.

The classic 2nd-gen Mark II is also quite popular in popular for its muscle-car looks. The generations in between are rare across Pakistan but still appreciated among the car community for their strong built quality and modifiability.

Toyota Corolla

One of Pakistan’s favorite cars, the Corolla is known for its simplicity, strong performance, comfort, reliability, and resale value. The 2nd to 7th gen Corollas are the most popular among enthusiasts, as they can be bought for a relatively cheap price, and are easy to work on.

Because of their capable architecture, the old Corollas can be fitted with high-performance engines including the legendary 4A-GE, 2ZZ-FE, or 1ZZ-FE engines. All engines are fairly powerful, reliable, and easily maintainable in Pakistan. The parts for these powertrains are easily procurable and the mechanics are also fairly familiar with them.

The strongest quality of a Corolla is that despite heavy modifications it retains its resale value due to its high desirability. Given these attributes, Toyota Corolla is the most sensible car to have for modification.

Honorable Mentions: