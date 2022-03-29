Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Vs. Changan Oshan X7 Vs. Kia Sorento [Comparison]

The news space is abuzz about Chery Tiggo 8 Pro’s debut in Pakistan. The midsize crossover SUV is among the most popular vehicles in China, Brazil, Indonesia, and Africa.

However, the competition in Pakistan’s midsize crossover SUV market is already quite tough, especially after the arrival of Changan Oshan X7. Plus. While not as popular as its little sibling (Sportage), Kia Sorento is also a credible threat to the newcomers.

This article will compare all three SUVs in detail to see how each stacks up:

Exterior Styling

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

While Tiggo 8 Pro is not outrageously flashy, it does carry certain hints of modernity in its looks.

The front has a signature Tiggo series diamond grille, automatic LED Headlamps, modern twin-Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) on each side, an imposing front bumper, and a long hood with a few sharp lines.

It has a boxy and conventional-looking side profile, with a few flamboyant styling elements such as 18″ alloy wheels, chromed side impacts, brushed aluminum roof rails, and a chromed strip that wraps halfway around the windows.

The rear design is also quite traditional. Apart from a sporty rear bumper with dual exhaust cutouts, LED taillights, and a spoiler on the tailgate, Tiggo 8 Pro looks similar to other SUVs on the market. Overall, it looks decent but doesn’t have a ‘wow’ factor.

Changan Oshan X7

Changan’s new models have taken quantum leaps forward in terms of styling and design, which is also true of Oshan X7. The front has a large mesh-patterned front grille, a pair of razor-sharp LED headlights and DRLs, an aggressive front bumper, and a slick hood design.

The side profile is the same as most crossover SUVs, with a few character lines along the length, a high beltline, and a set of 19″ alloy wheels for a refined look.

Like Tiggo 8 Pro, Oshan X7 has a simple rear-end. It has a large lightbar that extends across the rear of the SUV, a silver strip, and a beefy rear bumper with dual exhaust cutouts for a unique look. Overall, Oshan X7 has the most radical styling in this comparison.

Kia Sorento

The third-generation Kia Sorento’s smooth silhouette and clean design give it a mature and elegant look.

The front has a simple pair of LED projector headlights with sleek DRLs, quad-foglights, a smooth bumper, and Kia’s patented tiger-nose grille for a hint of aggressiveness. Sorento’s side profile is similar to other crossover SUVs, but its 18-inch alloys rims and chromed panels add style to an otherwise subdued look.

The simplicity continues at the back with an impressive taillight design, a stylish rear bumper, a neat diffuser at the bottom, and an exhaust that is not over-stylized. All around, the Sorento’s beauty lies in its modesty.

Interior Design

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

Like the exterior, Tiggo 8 Pro’s interior design also showcases modern simplicity. An uncomplicated dash design is made classier with an ambient light strip, silver and piano black trim pieces, large screens, and stitched leather.

Tiggo 8 Pro is a midsize crossover SUV with a spacious cabin that can seat up to seven passengers comfortably. Overall, it has a great interior which is modern, stylish, and practical at the same time.

Changan Oshan X7

Oshan X7’s interior design is also minimalistic. The cabin features smooth lines and creases, up-market materials such as faux leather, piano black panels, and soft-touch materials, allowing for a posh feel.

The SUV is a D-segment vehicle that can accommodate seven passengers comfortably (in comfort variant only). Overall, it has a great interior modern, stylish, and practical at the same time.

Kia Sorento

Kia excels at building simple and purposeful interiors.

All materials are of good quality except for some plastics, while the design is intuitive and attractive. Although some might find the dash design to be a bit primitive, the layout is easy while the fit and finish seem to be up to par with the competition.

With 3-row seating for seven passengers, the cabin is pleasant, and roomy, which makes sitting at the back a comfortable experience. Sorento also features a panoramic sunroof that allows for a pleasant journey.

Dimensions

Compared to the Chinese crossovers, the Korean is slightly larger and considerably heavier. The measurements of all three SUVs are as follows:

Measurements Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Changan Oshan X7 Kia Sorento Wheelbase 2,710 mm 2,786 mm 2,780 mm Overall Width 1,860 mm 1,870 mm 1,890 mm Overall Length 4,722 mm 4,730 mm 4,800 mm Overall Height 1,746 mm 1,720 mm 1,690 mm Ground Clearance 190 mm – 185 mm Curb Weight 1,541 KGs – 1,917 KG Boot Space 1,179 liters (2101 liters w/ third-row seats folded down) 1,407 liters w/third-row seats folded down 616 liters (2,011 liters w/ third-row seats folded down)

Performance

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

Tiggo 8 Pro has only one engine option in Pakistan — a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that makes 195 horsepower and 290 Newton-meters of torque and is paired to a DCT automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels only.

It has McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. The SUV has disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

Chery claims that Tiggo 8 Pro has almost 13 kilometers per liter fuel economy, although real-time figures may vary.

Changan Oshan X7

Oshan X7 has a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 185 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The power goes to front-wheels only, with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. Oshan X7 is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, Electronic EBD, and BA technology to allow for decent stopping power.

As of right now, the fuel economy of Oshan X7 is unknown, but the company claims that it is surprisingly good.

Kia Sorento

Sorento is available with two engine options. The base and mid variant have a 2.4-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 172 hp and 225 Nm of torque and can be mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission that sends power to either the front wheels or to all 4 wheels.

The top-of-the-line variant is a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine that makes 276 hp and 336 Nm of torque and can be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to only the front wheels.

All variants have McPherson struts up front and multi-link coil spring suspension at the back. The SUV also features ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels, with ABS and BA technology.

According to various reports, the 2.4 petrol engine gets about eight to eleven km per liter mileage, while the V6 petrol engine manages seven to 9.5 km per liter, however, these figures can vary.

Features

This comparison is between the top variants only to find out the complete range of features in each SUV:

Specs and Features Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Changan Oshan X7 FutureSense Kia Sorento V6 Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Front and Rear Front and Rear Camera 360° 360° Rear View Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Hill-Start Assist Yes Yes Yes Hill-Descent Control Yes Yes No Cruise Control Adaptive Adaptive Normal Traction and Stability Control Yes Yes Yes Vehicle Diagnostics System No Yes No Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Yes No Collision Warning No Yes No Blind Spot Monitoring Yes No No Autonomous Emergency Braking No Yes No Lane Keep Assist Yes No No Airbags 6 4 6 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes No Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Yes Parking Brake Electronic Electronic Electronic Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Yes Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Panoramic Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes Yes Heated and Ventilated Front Seats No Yes No 3rd Row Seats Yes No Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes

Price and Verdict

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro offers strong value on paper but still falls behind the Oshan X7 in terms of pricing. The prices of all three SUVs are as follows:

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

Rs. 6,599,000

Changan Oshan X7

Oshan X7 Comfort — Rs. 5,750,000

Oshan X7 FutureSense — Rs. 5,950,000

Kia Sorento

Sorento 2.4 FWD — Rs. 6,836,000

Sorento 2.4 AWD — Rs. 7,499,000

Sorento 3.5 V6 — Rs. 7,499,000

After the arrival of new midsize crossover SUVs, the 3rd Generation Sorento seems old, irrelevant, and expensive. It lacks several new features that the new SUVs offer at a much lower price tag.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is one of such SUVs that currently faces a tough adversary — Changan Oshan X7. The latter loses some utility points as its finest variant offers all the advanced features but lacks 3rd-row seating. But it wins points for offering a seven-seater option for a much cheaper price tag than the Tiggo 8 Pro.

A final buying decision between both SUVs comes down to each car buyer’s preference.