The First BMW iX Arrives in Pakistan

The first BMW iX was presented to the first buyer in Pakistan by Dr. Hamid Haqpawar – Managing Director BMW Group Middle East and Mr. Holger Ziegeler, Consul General of Germany in an event Monday, 21st March, 2022.

The iX features the fifth-generation eDrive technology that ensures extraordinary performance on all kinds of roads and terrains. It has dual electric motors and all-wheel drive system to ensure perfect control performance.

The futuristic SAV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds, produces 520 hp and offers a range of 630 km. The new BMW iX is a class-defining electric SAV that takes luxury and comfort to a whole new level.

BMW is one of the most recognizable car brands in the world. With a history of revolutionizing technology and innovation, BMW has never slowed down on its pursuit of excellence.

A fore-runner of environment conservation, the company has been recognized as the most sustainable automobile manufacturing company. With the launch of iX, BMW has set a new benchmark for the manufacturers of electric cars around the world.

Pakistan’s electric car market which is still in its budding stages will receive a great boost with the launch of BMW’s electric car.