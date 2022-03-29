Depleted Australia Suffers Another Huge Blow Due to COVID-19

Australia has suffered yet another blow ahead of the ODI series against Pakistan as their all-rounder, Ashton Agar has tested positive for COVID-19.

The all-rounder will not be available for selection as he will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of at least five days. He will be allowed to reintegrate with the squad once he returns a negative result.

Agar is the latest Australian player to be ruled out of the white-ball tour, leaving the Australian side thin on resources. Earlier, Steve Smith, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Marsh, and Josh Inglis were ruled out due to various reasons. Australia was forced to call up opening batter, Matt Renshaw, as an emergency cover for the limited-overs series.

Furthermore, Australia’s physiotherapist, Brendan Wilson, has also tested positive for the virus and will not be available for the entire series. All other members of the squad returned negative results and are eligible to take part in the historic series.

The three-match ODI series between the two sides is scheduled to commence today at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Both sides will be looking to register a series victory and climb up the ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table.