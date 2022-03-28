Star-Studded Commentary Panel Announced for Pakistan-Australia ODI Series

The commentary panel for the much-awaited white-ball series between Pakistan and Australia has been announced. In total 6 commentators will perform the duties during 3 ODI matches and one T20I.

As the first ODI between Pakistan and Australia begins tomorrow, PCB has revealed the commentary panel for the limited-overs leg of the historic home series.

The panel is star-studded with three foreign cricket experts and as many Pakistani commentators. Former Australian cricketers and expert commentators, Michael Kasprowicz and Mike Haysman will treat the listeners in four white-ball games.

English commentator, Rob Key is also a part of the commentary panel. On the other hand, Waqar Younis, Bazid Khan, and Urooj Mumtaz are added to the group as Pakistan’s representatives, while Zainab Abbas and Sikander Bakht will appear in the ODI and T20I series as presenters.

Pakistan will face Australia in 3 ODI and a T20I from 29 March to 5 April at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.