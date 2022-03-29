List of Fastest ODI Centuries Against Pakistan

Australia’s left-handed batter, Travis Head became the joint fifth-fastest player in the world to score a century against Pakistan as he smashed a blistering 70-ball century in the first ODI. Head is now level with legendary batter, Ross Taylor, who had also scored a 70-ball century against the Green Shirts at Napier in 2015.

The record for the fastest century against Pakistan is currently held by explosive England wicket-keeper batter, Jos Buttler, who had scored a 46-ball century at Dubai International Stadium in 2015. Legendary Sri Lankan batter, Sanath Jayasuriya is second on the list with a 48-ball century in 1996.

Here is the list of fastest centuries against Pakistan:

Player Balls Venue Date Jos Buttler 46 Dubai 20 November 2015 Sanath Jayasuriya 48 Singapore 02 April 1996 Jos Buttler 50 Southampton 11 May 2019 Mushfiqur Rahim 69 Mirpur 17 April 2015 Ross Taylor 70 Napier 03 February 2015 Travis Head 70 Lahore 29 March 2022

Head also became the fastest Australian batter to score a century against Pakistan in ODI cricket. The record was previously held by Cameron White.

Head also broke the record of scoring the fastest century in ODI cricket against Pakistan in Pakistan. Zimbabwean batter, Sikandar Raza held this particular record as he smashed an 84-ball century in 2015.