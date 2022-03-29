Pakistan’s New Anti-Ship Cruise Missile Makes Global Debut in Qatar

Pakistan Navy’s anti-ship and land-attack cruise missile ‘Harbah’ officially made its global debut at the recently held Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) in Qatar.

Developed locally by the state-owned Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS), the Harbah missile made its domestic debut in January 2018 when Pakistan Navy launched the missile from PNS Himmat, an Azmat-class fast attack boat.

The Harbah missile is a medium-range cruise missile. It is a variant of the Babur cruise missile, the indigenously developed medium-range, subsonic, cruise missile capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear warheads.

The Harabah missile has two variants including local and export versions. The former has an operational range of over 700 km while the latter has an operation range of around 300 km.

Both variants of the Harbah missile are equipped with fire and forget capability, mid-course and terminal guidance system, and all-weather operational functionality.

Both variants also feature Digital Scene Matching Area Correlator (DSMAC) camera, radar, and infrared seeker to engage adversary targets with high precision.