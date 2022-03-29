Proton to Launch an Electric Car by 2027

Malaysian automaker Proton will debut an Electric Vehicle (EV) by 2027. The update comes from Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) research article which discusses Proton’s plans — dubbed The Edge report — to gradually turn to EV production.

According to the report, the carmaker plans to normalize mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) in the coming years as a minor part of the grand scheme to jump into EV development.

The company has been working on Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) for some time under the supervision of deputy CEO, Roslan Abdullah. Recently, the company also exhibited its 1.5-liter TGDi engine with a 48-volt belt-driven starter generator (BSG) at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) showroom.

The powertrain is a creation of Geely Automobile — the same company that owns Volvo, Polestar, Proton, Zeekr, Lotus, and several others. It powers Geely Okavango SUV in the Philippines and will also power the upcoming Proton X90 SUV.

Geely is one of the prime developers of EVs in China under the Zeekr Marque. Based on that information, experts suspect that Proton will have several ‘powertrain and platform donors’ at the ready for its first EV project.