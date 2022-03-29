Shell Pakistan Inaugurates an Integrated Retail Outlet on M9 Motorway

Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) inaugurated its 2nd ‘Integrated Retail Outlet’ (IRO) in Karachi, located strategically on M9 Motorway that connects the largest port city to the rest of the country.

The new retail site, ‘SPL Oasis’ brings in the destination concept of retailing in Pakistan, established on a motorway, offering a wide range of facilities to customers. The first IRO Shell Askari Service Station in Karachi is located near Dalmia.

Besides catering to the fuelling needs of inter-city travellers, through state-of-the-art fuelling operations, the retail outlet fulfils other on-the-go needs of consumers.

Travelers can take a comfort break from their journey at this destination, which offers a mosque and separate prayer areas for men and women, international standard and hygienically maintained restrooms for males, females, and differently-abled individuals, along with a dedicated baby changing facility.

Travelers can conveniently eat a meal together. The ecosystem offers a range of options with a world-class quick-service restaurant and a drive-thru facility, a Shell Select Store selling high-quality food and consumer products, and a ‘Greeno’ kiosk offering fresh juices and beverages.

The facility also offers oil change, tyre care, and a car wash, where commuters can prepare their vehicles before getting on the road again.

To energise the growing number of electric vehicles in the metropolis, Shell Recharge, an electric vehicle charging facility has been set up at ‘SPL Oasis’ in collaboration with K-Electric, being the first publicly available charging service on the motorways in Sindh.

The retail outlet also houses 50KW Solar Energy System facilitated by K-Solar with the aim to initiate cleaner energy sources.

Chief Executive and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui stated, ‘The Government of Pakistan is working towards promoting tourism in the country which will help build a positive image for the country and help generate income for our economy.’

“Shell Pakistan is steadfast in our mission to serve the nation and its people. We are eager to contribute to this ambition and are happy to open around the clock retail ecosystem on M9 motorway, a key location in the country, that will serve travellers and tourists.”, he added.

Chief Executive Officer of KFC Pakistan, Raza Pirbhai quoted, “We are pleased to partner with Shell for its 2nd Integrated Retail Outlet on M9 Motorway. This new opening is part of KFC’s aggressive expansion plan to increase the retail footprint while providing fresh, quality meals to customers with ease of access while traveling across the main arteries of Pakistan.”

“KFC’s partnership with fuel stations is pivotal for both businesses as it not only provides great convenience to customers but also makes fuel stations a one-stop-shop for all their needs while on the go”, he added.

Naz Khan, Chief Strategy Officer at K-Electric commented “At KE, sustainability lies at the heart of our business philosophy. Over the years, the company has been leading a series of initiatives that are in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which continue to play a significant role in uplifting the society and making Pakistan’s energy future cleaner and greener.”

“While the Government of Pakistan remains committed to increasing the use of electric vehicles as part of its strategy to combat climate change, we are glad that K-Electric and Shell have collaborated to strategically expand the EV charging network and play an active part in creating an enabling environment for the mass adoption of this technology”, he added.