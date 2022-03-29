TikTok To Soon Let You See Your Watch History

TikTok appears to be testing a new feature that will allow users to navigate through their watch history in order to locate a specific video. The latest feature was first spotted by Twitter user Hammod Oh and was eventually shared by Geekout founder Matt Navarra. According to a screenshot shared by Oh via Twitter, the Watch History feature should be accessible via the app’s settings and privacy menu, once it gets rolled out.

Although there still aren’t many details about what the Watch History page will look like or how it will allow users to browse through their videos, this method isn’t the only way that users have uncovered lost TikTok videos.

While one process involves filtering the user’s search results by videos they’ve seen, another requires them to download all of their TikTok data from the app to a zip file that details their video browsing history. Hence, if TikTok does come through with this feature, it would save us a lot of time, making the process of finding lost videos a lot simpler and getting rid of the need for these workarounds.