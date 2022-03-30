Imam-ul-Haq Breaks Into Top 10 ODI Batters

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 30, 2022 | 1:50 pm

Pakistan’s opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq has entered the top 10 ODI batter rankings after his century in the first ODI against Australia. Imam scored a brilliant knock of 103 off 96 balls but was unable to take Pakistan over the line as they convincingly lost the first ODI by 88 runs.

Meanwhile, his fellow opening batter, Fakhar Zaman has slipped down two spots and is now ranked number 12 in the world after a disappointing outing against Australia.

Despite being unable to lead Pakistan to victory against Australia, captain Babar Azam has maintained his top spot in the rankings after scoring a half-century in the match. The gap between Babar and second-ranked Virat Kohli is an astonishing 61 points and Babar will be looking to widen the gap and help Pakistan come back in the series.

Elsewhere, Australian captain, Aaron Finch slipped down one spot to 7th after a disappointing innings of 23 in the first ODI. England’s Johnny Bairstow has moved ahead of him.

Here are the latest ICC ODI batters rankings:

Rank Player Rating Points
1 Babar Azam 872
2 Virat Kohli 811
3 Ross Taylor 794
4 Rohit Sharma 791
5 Quinton de Kock 789
6 Johnny Bairstow 775
7 Aaron Finch 771
8 Rassie van der Dussen 769
9 David Warner 758
10 Imam-ul-Haq 746

