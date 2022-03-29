Babar Azam Surpasses Sir Vivian Richards on His Way to a Big Milestone

Babar Azam surpassed Sir Vivian Richards to become the second-fastest player to reach 4,000 runs in ODI cricket. Babar Azam achieved the milestone in his 82nd innings against Australia in the first ODI.

ALSO READ List of Fastest ODI Centuries Against Pakistan

Coming to the crease in the first ODI against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium, the skipper needed 15 runs to reach 4,000 runs in the fifty-over format. Only Hashim Amla has done it faster than Babar. The legendary batter had taken only 81 innings to register 4,000 runs. Babar Azam, however, has beaten West Indian batting legend, Sir Vivian Richards, who took 88 innings to cross the milestone.

ALSO READ Travis Head Breaks Multiple Batting Records Against Pakistan

Babar Azam is currently batting at 54 along with Imam-ul-Haq as Pakistan is 116 at the loss of 1 wicket chasing 313 runs. Here’s the list of fastest players to 4,000 runs.