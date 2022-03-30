Imran Khan Launches New E-Passport Facility

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday, launched the e-passport facility to boost security and smooth international travel for its citizens.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony in Islamabad, the premier said that e-passport carries various security checks and will facilitate people, especially overseas Pakistanis at the airports. He said that facilitating overseas Pakistanis will ultimately benefit the country.

“Overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset and because of them, there have been record remittances of $31 billion,” he said.

ALSO READ Metro Bus Service Restarts After Two-Day Pause

The Prime Minister was confident that the e-passport initiative will also help promote tourism in Pakistan. He noted that the use of technology not only makes life easy for everyone but also helps control corruption.

Speaking at the occasion, Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, said that the validity of passports has been extended from five to ten years to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

“We have also started a service under which passports are being issued in just 24 hours,” he said.

The minister highlighted that 88 new NADRA centers have been established across the country over the last few years.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sheikh Rashid said that an electronic chip will be used in the new biometric passport.

ALSO READ China to Rollover All Commercial Loans for Pakistan

The new passport includes 29 new and modern security features, which, according to the minister, is “a great up-gradation since 2004.”

وزیراعظم عمران خان کل ای پاسپورٹ کا اجراء کرینگے۔ نئے بائیو میٹرک پاسپورٹ میں الیکٹرانک چپ استعمال کی جائے گی۔ ای پاسپورٹ میں جدید ترین 29 نئے سکیورٹی فیچرز شامل کیےگئے ہیں۔ ای پاسپورٹ ؛ 2004 کے بعد پاکستانی سفری دستاویز کی سب سے بڑی اپگریڈیشن ہے۔

1/2 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 29, 2022

Rashid said that the e-gate facility can be availed through e-passport at all the international airports across the world.

“This facility will initially be available for diplomatic and government passports,” he added.