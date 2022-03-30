Metro Bus Service Restarts After Two-Day Pause

Islamabad administration has ordered the metro bus service to resume operations after a two-day suspension. The order came following the peaceful dispersal of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) members.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, and other allied parties in PDM had convened in Islamabad in a protest against the current government. The emergency called for alternative traffic plans and suspension of local transport to avoid unforeseen disturbances.

PDM leaders announced the conclusion of their protest on Tuesday at around 3 am. Unaware of the announcement, Metro Bus Authority continued the suspension of services up until 12 PM on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Metro Bus Authority said that they had to await instructions from the Islamabad administration to restart the service. It will now operate as per routine from 6 am to 10 pm, facilitating up to 125,000 passengers who travel daily between the twin cities.