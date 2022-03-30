Summer Heat Breaks 12-Year Record in Karachi

Karachi usually witnesses moderate temperature at the start of the summer season, but this time, the month of March was the hottest in 12 years.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius today (Wednesday) with 7 percent humidity, as the heatwave intensified again.

This is the highest temperature recorded in the port city in March since 2010 when the mercury had shot to 42.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said that the temperature will continue to rise in the second week of April, which means that the residents of Karachi will witness a hotter Ramadan this year.

In a previous statement, the Chief Meteorologist at PMD, Sardar Sarfaraz, had said that the port city would witness searing heat after 5 April.

“The month of April is usually hotter as compared to March,” the chief meteorologist had said.