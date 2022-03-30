Punjab Govt Fires Thousands of School Teachers

The Punjab Government has laid off thousands of elementary school teachers after they failed to submit their educational certificates as proof of the required qualification for the job.

According to details, the School Education Department (SED) Punjab has dismissed 2,500 elementary school teachers (BS-14) and senior elementary school teachers (BS-15) from service for not furnishing their B.Ed degrees.

ALSO READ Pakistan Wins Best Pavilion Award at Expo 2020 Dubai

The SED Punjab had hired these teachers in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2017 on contract. The SED Punjab had initially asked the teachers to complete and submit their B.Ed degrees by December 2020.

On account of the interruption of the academic process due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the SED Punjab had extended the deadline for the submission of B.Ed degrees by a year to December 2021.

ALSO READ Study Shows Street Vendors Earn More Than Those With Regular Jobs

However, despite receiving an additional year, 2,500 teachers failed to respect the clause in their contract which required them to submit B.Ed degrees within the specified time.

On the other hand, the contracts of thousands of elementary school teachers and senior elementary school teachers have been extended after they submitted B.Ed degrees.