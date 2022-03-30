IT Minister Sends His Resignation to Imran Khan

Aminul Haque and Farogh Naseem, both federal ministers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), resigned on Wednesday, after their party’s eleventh-hour decision to support the Opposition benches in the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Farogh Naseem, Minister of Law and Justice, and Syed Aminul Haque, Minister of Information Technology, both submitted their resignations to the premier.

ALSO READ PFA Imposes Heavy Fines on High-End Hotels and Restaurants

“I have resigned from my post at the Ministry of Information Technology. I resigned from the post on the direction of the Coordination Committee. I am an MQM worker and I am bound to follow the direction of the Coordinating Committee,” Aminul Haque told ProPakistani.

In response to a query, he said, “I have performed my duties with utmost honesty and integrity. Everywhere I tried to keep the name of my country and the name of my nation high. I tried to maintain the respect of the party and the workers. I will try to continue my efforts in the party with good intentions”.

ALSO READ Jazz Tops PTA Consumer Complaint Charts Yet Again

Likewise, the Minister for Law and Justice, Farigh Naseem, wrote to the premier’s office, “As directed by our Party Head, Convener and brother Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, I hereby tender my resignation as the Federal Minister for Law and Justice. Accordingly, kindly advise the President of Pakistan to accept my resignation”.