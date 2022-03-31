Army Chief Warns India Against Mistaking Pakistan’s Desire for Peace as Weakness

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has warned Pakistan’s adversaries, particularly in the neighborhood, against mistaking the country’s desire for peace as a weakness.

Addressing the passing out parade of 145 L/C at PMA Kakul on Wednesday, General Bajwa said that Pakistan’s armed forces not only defeated terrorists but also kept a five times larger force across the eastern border at bay.

The Army Chief reiterated that there will never be sustainable peace with India until the resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the desire of the inhabitants of the occupied valley and resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

General Bajwa unequivocally condemned the flagrant human rights abuses by the Indian Army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and asked international and regional stakeholders to play their part in ending human rights violations in IIOJK.

The Army Chief asserted that the armed forces of Pakistan are battle-hardened and extremely competent to tackle both internal and external threats and challenges in a fitting way.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan’s armed forces mirror the vision of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as there is no discrimination of caste, gender, and religion in the armed forces.