Babar Azam Loses His Cool Over Poor Performance of Teammates

Pakistan started the ODI leg of the series on a bad note as Babar XI failed to chase down 313 runs against an inexperienced Australian bowling attack while the skipper and coach expressed displeasure over the poor performance.

After the match, captain Babar Azam lashed out at the players questioning the reason behind their poor performance.

During a post-match conversation with players, Babar Azam, who scored 57 runs off 72 balls in the match, further said that they were poor in all three departments which is not acceptable.

Talking about the fielding in the first ODI, Babar said that they needed a good fielding effort but no one was up to the mark. “We have to work hard on the fielding as our fielding was not up to mark,” he said.

Head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, who had also expressed his displeasure over performance, said that they have to build partnerships, especially in the middle order.

Sources also revealed that Babar Azam lost his cool and continued to use bad words in anger. However, players requested the captain to not abuse them over a bad outing.

Pakistan and Australia will be facing each other in the second ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore scheduled at 3 pm today.