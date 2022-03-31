iPhones Aren’t Getting Under-Display Touch ID Till 2025: Tipster

Apple had completely abandoned the Touch ID feature on its high-end iPhones back in 2018, but recent rumors say that it might be coming back in future models, with the sensor reportedly present underneath the display. Now, according to one analyst’s prediction, the company might hold back on the Under Display Touch ID until 2025.

The analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, shared the prediction recently via a tweet on Wednesday, nullifying his previous prediction that the display-embedded fingerprint sensing technology could come to an iPhone by 2023 at the earliest. The prediction followed the results of Kuo’s latest survey of supply chain information. The only reason Kuo gave for the unforeseen delay is that Face ID, which is Apple’s current biometric solution for high-end iPhones, already does an impressive job of keeping unwanted users out.

I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display fingerprint sensing/Touch ID in 2023 at the earliest. But the latest survey indicates new iPhones in 2023 & 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a great biometrics solution. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2022

Under-display Touch ID has been in the rumors for years now. Back in 2020, for instance, some leaks claimed that Apple was continuing its work on display-embedded fingerprint sensors, which also continued into 2021.

Furthermore, Face ID works quite well even if the iPhone owner is wearing a mask. When speaking of developments for under-display Face ID, a previous report stated that while there is progress there, it will not be ready in time for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

With the iPhone 14 series allegedly passed the EVT stage, it is pretty evident at this point that Apple will adopt a pill + punch-hole cutout for the display, with the Face ID components underneath the display.