Apple to Announce Q2 2022 Earnings on April 28th

In a statement issued yesterday, Apple announced that it will be reporting its Q2 2022 earnings results in a customary conference call on Thursday, April 28. The call will feature CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

The investor conference call, which typically takes place soon after the announcement of the company’s financial results, will be streamed via the investor website, where you’ll find the executives discussing the results and providing us with insights regarding the company’s performance in the period between late December and March, which is usually a slow quarter for Apple after the holiday sales of the first quarter.

While Apple didn’t introduce any latest products in the early months of the quarter, it did, however, launch new hardware in March, which included Mac Studio, Studio Display, third-generation iPhone SE 5G, and iPad Air 5G.

Last year in Q2, Apple reported revenue of $89.6 billion which was a 54 percent YoY increase as compared to the previous fiscal year, despite the uncertainty caused by the global health crisis and chip shortages. The company’s Q2 results followed record-breaking stats of Q1 2022, which saw Apple report $123.9 billion in revenue, which included $71.6 billion of iPhone revenue alone.

Since the outset of the pandemic, Apple has declined to provide detailed guidance in its quarterly results. Making it unclear as to exactly what Apple expects to earn in Q2 2022.

Apple’s quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 p.m. (PKT), with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 p.m. (PKT).