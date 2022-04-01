Babar Azam Overtakes Virat Kohli and Hashim Amla to Set New Record

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam broke multiple batting records in his magnificent knock in the second ODI against Australia. Babar’s scintillating century was his 15th in his short ODI career so far as he became the fastest batter in the world to score 15 centuries in the format.

Babar has only taken 83 innings to reach the landmark as he broke the record previously held by legendary South Africa batter, Hashim Amla, who had taken 86 innings to score 15 centuries in ODI cricket. No other player in the world has taken less than 100 ODI innings to achieve the feat.

The third-quickest batter to reach the landmark is former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, who reached there in 106 ODI innings.

Star batter also broke the record of most ODI centuries by a Pakistani captain and jumped to second on the list of most centuries by a Pakistani, on par with Mohammad Yousuf.

The number one ODI batter in the world scored a brilliant knock of 114 runs off only 83 balls including 11 fours and 1 six as he helped his side to victory, leveling the series 1-1 against Australia. He was ably supported by opener Imam-ul-Haq who scored his second consecutive century in the series.

Here are the quickest batters in the world to score 15 ODI centuries: