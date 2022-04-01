All Citizens of Punjab Can Now Avail Free Treatment on Sehat Cards

The Punjab Government has extended the Naya Pakistan Health Card Scheme to the entire province and all citizens of the province can avail free treatment under the program, a statement by the Punjab Health Department has revealed.

According to the official data of the provincial Health Department, the Punjab Government had initially issued Health Cards to more than 5.1 million families.

So far, over 1 million citizens of Punjab have availed the facility of free healthcare services at all empaneled primary, secondary, and tertiary public and private hospitals.

Earlier this year in January, the Punjab Government had also launched the ‘Naya Pakistan Health Card Mobile Application’ to provide relevant information regarding the services provided under the program.

The Naya Pakistan Health Card Scheme is a flagship program of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government. It was first launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and then in Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Islamabad, and will soon be expanded to cover Balochistan and Sindh.

Initially, dedicated Health Cards were distributed among the citizens by the Federal Government. However, CNICs have now been turned into Health Cards, and citizens with a valid CNIC can avail free treatment worth Rs. 1 million at all empaneled public and private hospitals in the country under the program.