Turkey’s Hagia Sophia to Hold Tarawih Prayers After Almost 9 Decades

The historic Grand Mosque of Hagia Sophia, Turkey, will hold the first tarawih prayer after 88 years.

The local authorities have confirmed that the first tarawih prayers will be performed on Friday, 1 April, in Hagia Sophia, which was opened for worship on 24 July 2020.

ALSO READ Govt Keeps Petrol Prices Unchanged Once Again

However, due to the pandemic, the mosque had been closed for prayers as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

The mosque will remain open for worshippers this Ramadan. Authorities have said that a series of events will be held at the mosque in honor of Ramadan.

Renowned scholars and Shariah experts will give sermons before the Zuhr prayers throughout the holy month.

ALSO READ Here are the Utility Stores Rates of 19 Essential Items for Ramadan

Hagia Sophia was constructed in the year 532 CE. It was turned into a mosque in 1453 after the conquest of Istanbul.

The historic place of worship was converted into a museum in 1934. However, the Turkish authorities converted it back into a mosque in 2020.

Besides being a mosque, Hagia Sophia is also among Turkey’s top tourism destinations and remains open for domestic and foreign tourists throughout the year.