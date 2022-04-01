Babar Azam Equals Mohammad Yousuf’s Record of Most Centuries

Pakistan’s all-format captain and world no.1 ODI batter, Babar Azam mustered a number of records in the second ODI against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore with a match-winning knock.

Scoring a blistering hundred in the much-important match, Babar Azam equaled Mohammad Yousuf’s record of 15 centuries.

The unbeaten 114 off 83 was Babar’s fifth century in ODI chases, which is the second most for Pakistan just behind Saeed Anwar’s ten centuries. He also became the fastest player to get to 15 centuries in ODI cricket.

It was Babar’s fourth ODI hundred as captain in just 11 innings where he surpassed Azhar Ali’s three centuries while three of his four tons as captain have come while chasing a target.

Talking about the game, while chasing a huge target of 348 runs Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq started well and added 118 runs.

The opening partnership allowed Babar to keep up the run rate without wasting too much time as he smacked another record-breaking ton.

Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmad made sure there were no hiccups in the remainder of the run-chase as Pakistan won the game by 6 wickets. Babar was also awarded player of the match.