Chery is Testing a Sporty New Sedan [Images]

Chinese automakers are leading the way in terms of contemporary vehicle designs. After Changan Uni-V, Chery’s upcoming sedan has become a new internet sensation among car enthusiasts.

M1E, Chery’s new sedan, was recently spotted in China wrapped in camouflage layers. While most of the car’s features are hidden, its silhouette appears quite similar to the Uni-V sedan.

A stretched bonnet, an aggressive front bumper, a large honeycomb grille design allow for an athletic, yet premium look. It also boasts a lengthy wheelbase, elevated beltline, and a rearward sloping roofline that blends with the trunk lid to create a liftback effect.

Around the back, the rendered images of Chery’s new sedan show a large LED light bar identical to several modern German vehicles. The rear bumper has a large diffuser and dual-exhaust tips.

The interior — although concealed — also borrows styling cues from modern Korean and European cars. It has a sporty steering wheel design and a modern dash design that features a big single screen.

Expected Details

Based on its large stature, media outlets reckon that the camouflaged sedan is the new Arrizo 8. Reports add that the midsize sedan will have a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 195 horsepower (hp), 290 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and will have a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Chery is yet to announce the features and price of its new sedan. However, given its expected positioning as a luxury midsize sedan, it will probably be an expensive car.