Yamaha Announces Another Huge Increase in Bike Prices

Yamaha has announced the second price hike for 2022 immediately after Atlas Honda. The prices have increased by up to Rs. 10,500.

Effective from April 1, the following shall be the prices of Yamaha bikes:

Bikes Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) YB-125Z 201,000 210,500 10,500 YB-125Z DX 216,000 226,000 10,000 YBR-125 223,000 232,000 9,000 YBR-125G 232,000 242,000 10,000 YBR-125G Limited 235,000 245,000 10,000

The previous price hike came in February 2022, which saw Yamaha increase its prices by up to Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 12,000 — its largest one-time hike in several months.

Motorcycle dealerships have confirmed that more price hikes are expected due to increasing raw material costs and depreciation in the local currency.

Bike manufacturing has been localized by up to 94 percent in Pakistan, which leaves little reason for the prices to increase on such a frequent basis and by such huge margins.

The price hikes may be justified if the manufacturers add upgrades to their bikes other than just stickers and a new paint job. But as is common knowledge, even Yamaha has been selling the same old products with no improvements since its return to Pakistan about 6 years ago.