Public Accounts Committee Demands Improvement in Car Quality and Fair Prices

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has voiced concerns over the poor quality of cars in Pakistan and their hefty price tags.

During a meeting held under the chairmanship of Rana Tanveer Hussain in Islamabad on Wednesday, the participants demanded the Ministry of Industry and Production bring the auto sector up to international standards while also ensuring fair car prices.

Vehicles are overpriced and unsatisfactory, according to committee chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain. He said that a nationwide Ponzi scheme has been going on for the previous four decades. “They’ve been making cars here for years, yet these vehicles still don’t have airbags. The car gets damaged if you press it with your thumb,” he asserted. He also said, “Pay attention to the tractors, tell us the prices and the quality”.

Commenting on the issue, Member Committee Niaz Ahmed said, “why do we order such big vehicles? It is a poor country, we don’t even have the money and I am surprised to hear the prices. We should make a policy that big cars should not be imported. These cars have been taxed so much due to the traffic in Singapore. Prices are higher according to the quality of the car, and you should regulate it, do something to facilitate the local buyer”.

On a separate issue, committee member Khawaja Asif urged that the”Daala culture” should be stopped and asked the PAC Chairman to help expedite the proceedings.