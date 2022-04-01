Google News and Search Will Now Help You Avoid Fake News

Since the beginning of the year, Google has been busy introducing some new updates to both, the search engine as well its email platform. The most recent one is an update to the Google search ranking algorithm that now lists high-quality product reviews in line with the user’s search history. According to a recent report, the platform seems to be working to make some updates to limit the spread of fake news.

The update brings a feature that warns people of deceptive search results and keeps them from falling prey to false information. Following the update, the platform has added some information literacy tips as well. However, the update is only available in the US, for now.

With the latest update to News and Search feature, Google is trying to educate users on how to fact-check their news, especially if the algorithm has identified the search topic as something that’s been widely discussed. It displays suggestions such as searching the author’s name to see if he or she is a legitimate and reliable source of information.

Furthermore, the News app will also label Top Stories to promote news sources that are often cited by other publications confirming their reliability. The algorithm works in a similar way if the piece of information is an interview, an official press release, original content, or an investigative article.