Gmail is Getting Helpful Icons for Google Chat

Google is all set to update for Gmail on Android with new status bar icons for notifications for both its Google Chat and Spaces platforms. With Google Hangouts nearing its end, this new tweak will further distinguish the two messaging platforms from each other. Where on one hand, Google Chat is the company’s everyday messaging app, on the other, Spaces is a Slack-like competitor for communicating with larger groups and workspaces.

Previously, the message alert icon for both Google Chat and Spaces was the same. Notifications on the status bar featured a filled-in message bubble with another one behind it.

ALSO READ Google Acquires Yet Another Startup Working on AR Glasses

ALSO READ Google Now Lets You Delete 15 Minutes of Search History

But now, the Chat app will have a single message bubble that is outlined and has an empty interior, as shown in the picture above. While for Spaces, the users will have a notification icon that looks like three people standing next to each other.

In other words, the company is now making use of the bottom bar tab icons for the status bar as well. This also matches the Gmail icon for email and further helps professional enterprise users to quickly figure out which platform the message belongs to.

For now, however, we’ve only seen these new status bar icons on a single Android device running version 2022.02.20.x of Gmail. This build has not been widely released at the moment, although, we expect Google to roll out the update to more smartphones in the near future. Notably, the change arrives after Gmail for iOS began displaying the chat sender’s profile picture starting this month.