Here’s How Robots Will Make Burgers in Future

RoboBurger, the world’s first burger robot in a box, has been introduced in New Jersey, USA, which transforms a frozen patty into a hot, freshly prepared burger in minutes. It’s been well-received and is expected to be the next big thing in the world of food.

CEO of RoboBurger, Audley Wilson, during the installation of RoboBurger in New Jersey, said, “I started RoboBurger in my garage 17 years ago, and now, there couldn’t be a better time to bring it to life and have everyone experience it. RoboBurger gives everyone freshly grilled, delicious burgers while ensuring a safe, contactless experience. RoboBurger always comes out piping hot and is never pre-cooked and kept warm.”

RoboBurger describes its vending machine as the biggest innovation in hot food vending since the invention of the microwave. The machine has a frame of 12 square feet and uses a five-step process to make burgers.

The RoboBurger takes about 6 minutes to prepare burgers and costs $6.99. The touch screen of the vending machine allows the customers to order a classic burger with the meat, toppings, and condiments of their choice. The robot first grills the patty on both sides, toasts the bun, and adds the condiments and toppings selected by the customer before serving.

According to the developers, the machine is equipped with a built-in cleaning system that is up to the standards of the National Sanitary Foundation. Moreover, RoboBurger is a miniature kitchen consisting of a refrigeration system, a griddle to cook, and a dishwasher system.

The RoboBurger also claims that it only uses the highest quality meat from local butchers and artisanal buns from a local bakery. The patty is made from grass-fed Angus beef, not subjected to any antibiotics. Also, the developers plan to bring RoboBurger machines to airports, malls, colleges, and other similar venues across the country soon.